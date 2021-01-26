Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 370,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,506 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 1.02% of Orbital Energy Group worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Orbital Energy Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OEG. B. Riley cut Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

NASDAQ OEG opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $288.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 71.85% and a negative net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Orbital Energy Group Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

