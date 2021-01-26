Grace & White Inc. NY Grows Position in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 123.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.25% of State Auto Financial worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 90,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $424,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in State Auto Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 129,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. Sidoti raised State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In other news, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $79,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 144,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,542.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STFC opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.15 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.19. State Auto Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Research analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

