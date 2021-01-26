Grace & White Inc. NY Acquires 38,493 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,493 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,232,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,954,000 after buying an additional 942,695 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,914,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,170,000 after purchasing an additional 81,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,290 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 176.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

