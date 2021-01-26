Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Issues Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HTLF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, with a total value of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

