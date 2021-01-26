Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BRO opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.