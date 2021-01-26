SnowGem Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001087 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 90.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

