Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.0534 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $6,379.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $247.96 or 0.00783294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.90 or 0.04267368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017548 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.