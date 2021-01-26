Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0478 on Major Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $24.30 million and $535,611.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0478 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00082834 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

