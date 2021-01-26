USDQ Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, USDQ has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $60.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004812 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00065133 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004005 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003652 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ (CRYPTO:USDQ) is a coin. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 coins and its circulating supply is 5,523,004 coins. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “USDQ is a decentralized stablecoin backed by bitcoin. The ecosystem of the stablecoin is constructed on several key elements. The 1st element of the ecosystem is the exchanges, USDQ bargains on the secondary market at the price of 1 dollar for 1 USDQ, respectively traders interact with this coin, as well as with any other. To buy USDQ at the exchange is the first way by means of which it is possible to get stablecoin. The 2nd way, which includes several important elements of an ecosystem, is receiving the credit in the stablecoin USDQ through crypto assets collateral. A pledge rate to the released stablecoin is D %, where D is the last rate established by Q Box which is a self-learning neural network, and approved by holders of the governance token. Thus, it reaches over provided credit and leads to ensuring the stability of USDQ token. Respectively, when new crypto assets enter the ecosystem, the created smart contract prints new USDQ and sends them to the borrower. When the borrower wants to take away the collateral and return the credit, it undergoes the return procedure on the website, at the same time paying a certain interest rate for use of stablecoin credit. After the return of USDQ together with payment of commission for use of proceeds of credit, crypto assets are de-frozen and return to the address of the borrower's wallet, and USDQ tokens are burned. The credit in USDQ tokens is issued for a limited term. If the credit lasts, then it is necessary to bring the commission in the governance tokens Q DAO. If the credit is not returned in time, then pledge in cryptocurrency goes to the untouchable stabilization fund. In case of elimination process crypto assets of stabilization fund are sold first. “

USDQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

