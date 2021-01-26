Zen Protocol (ZP) Trading Up 20.7% This Week

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and $870.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00546889 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000733 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.00186881 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004743 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Zen Protocol Token Profile

ZP is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Zen Protocol Token Trading

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.