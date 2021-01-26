Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.