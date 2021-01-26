Analysts Expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to announce $15.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.50 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $9.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $50.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.60 million to $50.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $73.84 million, with estimates ranging from $73.10 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $188.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

