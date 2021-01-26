Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at about $9,248,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 349,248 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $23,850,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 783.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 88,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

NYSE TJX opened at $65.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.47, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $58.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

