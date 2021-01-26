Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV Has $3.55 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,747 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,310 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.52. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

