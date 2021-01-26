Toth Financial Advisory Corp Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,839,197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $886,893,000 after acquiring an additional 36,624 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,155,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $497,946,000 after acquiring an additional 51,794 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,592,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $367,960,000 after acquiring an additional 85,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after acquiring an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

ADSK opened at $293.64 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $321.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.78 and its 200-day moving average is $258.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 152.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

