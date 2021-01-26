Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Target Price at $44.85

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.85.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist increased their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Belden by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Belden by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Belden by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Belden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Belden by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Belden has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $475.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.36 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

