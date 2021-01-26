Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

MPW stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $329.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

