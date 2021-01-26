BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th.

BP Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 87.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect BP Midstream Partners to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of NYSE:BPMP opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. BP Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 15.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

