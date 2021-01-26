Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

CHY stock opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

In other Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund news, insider Mark Mickey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $28,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.