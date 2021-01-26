Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $24.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

