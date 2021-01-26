Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of NYSE FLC opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $24.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
