Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) Declares €0.02 Dividend

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) (LON:TORO) announced a dividend on Monday, January 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON TORO opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.82 ($0.01). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.56 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (TORO.L) Company Profile

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

