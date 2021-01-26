Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.53 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce sales of $137.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.40 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $619.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 212,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 97,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 247.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 172,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $23.89 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

