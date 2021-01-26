ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th.

NYSE:ARC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $88.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. ARC Document Solutions has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.27.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.38 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $55,801.53. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $159,434.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,374 shares of company stock valued at $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

