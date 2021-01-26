DA Davidson Comments on Banner Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banner in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.55 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Banner in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

