V Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $859,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

