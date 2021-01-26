Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors owned 0.10% of StealthGas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 1.6% during the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 977,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. 58.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get StealthGas alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

NASDAQ GASS opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.71. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.21 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.