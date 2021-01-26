Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Position Increased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,590,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,683 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,497,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,156,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,043,000 after purchasing an additional 517,050 shares during the period. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $263,987.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,572,565.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,630 shares of company stock worth $6,131,398 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

