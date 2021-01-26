Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,968,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,271 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,858,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,864,000 after acquiring an additional 695,568 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,832,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,866,000 after acquiring an additional 868,333 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of EIX opened at $59.40 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $78.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

