Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,855,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

