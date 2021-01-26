Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 415 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

