The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,013 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $133,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,780,796,000 after buying an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 58,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,229 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.61.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

