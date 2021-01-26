Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $38,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC dropped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $4,975,000.00. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

