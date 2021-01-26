HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HMST. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Green purchased 1,788 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,004.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 24,007 shares of company stock worth $725,791 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

