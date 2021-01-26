PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in PayPal were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist dropped their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.74.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,109 shares of company stock valued at $15,631,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.83. The company has a market cap of $290.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.49, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

