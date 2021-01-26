Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after buying an additional 10,900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after buying an additional 125,851 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

