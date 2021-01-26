Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Announces Earnings Results

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $32.92. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.