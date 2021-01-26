Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $59.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $109,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. 140166 raised shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.15.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.