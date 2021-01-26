Evedo (EVED) Trading Down 22.7% Over Last 7 Days

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Evedo has a market capitalization of $939,336.86 and $415,344.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00071272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00786055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007297 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00049042 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,352.76 or 0.04269023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017557 BTC.

Evedo Coin Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

