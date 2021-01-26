KeeperDAO Market Capitalization Hits $13.14 Million (ROOK)

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $13.14 million and approximately $9.47 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for $360.71 or 0.01138336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00053218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00127832 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00072707 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00284208 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00070369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00037328 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

