OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Sells 585 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.7% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Shares of PEP opened at $140.18 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $193.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.