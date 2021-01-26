WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $74.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

Several research firms have commented on WNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on WNS from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get WNS alerts:

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $224.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.87 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 105.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.