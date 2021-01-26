Brokerages Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Target Price at $37.96

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after acquiring an additional 36,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

