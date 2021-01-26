Calton & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after acquiring an additional 341,665 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 475.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 342,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4,795.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 272,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,491,000 after purchasing an additional 266,785 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,008 shares of company stock worth $12,992,063 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.74.

A stock opened at $125.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

