Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will announce $2.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. Kansas City Southern reported earnings per share of $1.96 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.99 to $9.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $218.15 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.06. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

