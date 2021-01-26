Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Downgraded by Argus

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

KMB opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mirova increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

