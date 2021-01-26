StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on StepStone Group in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on StepStone Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STEP. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $13,822,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. 30.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.