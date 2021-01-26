FY2020 Earnings Estimate for McDonald’s Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.14. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.16 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCD. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.61.

Shares of MCD opened at $213.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.51. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

