Bank of America Initiates Coverage on AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -630.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.76 million. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,910,967 shares of company stock valued at $53,652,501 in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,945,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.