DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $64.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $91,977,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $17,171,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

