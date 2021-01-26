Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Investment analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Nephros alerts:

NASDAQ NEPH opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nephros has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,015 shares during the period. Nephros accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cowen Prime Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 3.42% of Nephros worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.